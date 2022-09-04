Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock Holdings Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.90% of Church & Dwight worth $1,905,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 142,621.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 47,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 47,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $84.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.34 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

