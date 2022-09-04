Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stake Reduced by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 5,455.8% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Caterpillar by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after acquiring an additional 992,608 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.38.

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $180.83 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.08 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 38.40%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

