Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 18,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRR. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,469,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 55.5% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 265,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 94,629 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the first quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,137,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,490,000 after buying an additional 110,038 shares during the last quarter. 52.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RRR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Red Rock Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Red Rock Resorts stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.17. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.98 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.42). Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. The firm had revenue of $422.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Red Rock Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is 30.67%.

Red Rock Resorts Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Further Reading

