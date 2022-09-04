Capital Fund Management S.A. Lowers Holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Capital Fund Management S.A. decreased its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 83.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 763,640 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $1,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 2.05. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.15.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

