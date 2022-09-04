Capital Fund Management S.A. Invests $938,000 in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 17,365 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 82.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 17,115 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,775 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 224.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 19,568 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.75.

Winnebago Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:WGO opened at $56.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.68. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $80.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $1.12. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.20%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

See Also

