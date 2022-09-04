Capital Fund Management S.A. Increases Stake in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 157.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,604 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Everi were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Everi by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,703 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Everi by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 7,715 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,854,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Everi by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Everi by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 421,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 85,872 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVRI stock opened at $18.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.05. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.50.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. Equities analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,012. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 19,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $407,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 981,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,619,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,848 shares of company stock valued at $613,536 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

