Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $961,000 Stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,555 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 14.8% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,410,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,015,000 after purchasing an additional 955,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,591,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,051,000 after acquiring an additional 232,655 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,812,000 after acquiring an additional 119,042 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,079,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Liberty Global by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,479,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,232,000 after purchasing an additional 99,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Liberty Global Stock Performance

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,820.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,820.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,478 shares of company stock worth $1,391,260.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $30.49.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.