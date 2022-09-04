Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 104,353 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 104,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $351,780. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

