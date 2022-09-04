Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 104,353 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2022

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 104,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 13.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Allogene Therapeutics

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total value of $117,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,743,266.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock worth $351,780. 29.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ALLO shares. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.85.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $14.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 124,571.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLOGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.