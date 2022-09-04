Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys New Position in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vicor by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,942,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vicor by 68.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,213 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vicor

In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 11,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.74, for a total value of $844,494.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,993.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Estia J. Eichten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,971,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vicor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of VICR stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day moving average of $67.80. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $50.22 and a 12-month high of $164.76.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.19 million during the quarter. Vicor had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VICR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Vicor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Vicor Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

