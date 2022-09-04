Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys 923 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amdocs by 58.0% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amdocs by 33.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs during the first quarter worth $132,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.82 and its 200 day moving average is $83.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $68.33 and a 1 year high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

