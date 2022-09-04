Capital Fund Management S.A. Acquires New Shares in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 130,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOBY. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Joby Aviation in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Joby Aviation during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Joby Aviation in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 29.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Joby Aviation

In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $193,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,656,124.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Joeben Bevirt bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,549,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,656,124.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JOBY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $5.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41 and a beta of 1.59. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

