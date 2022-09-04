Capital Analysts LLC Lowers Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,969,643,000 after buying an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,516,523,000 after buying an additional 117,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,079,000 after buying an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $720,070,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,564,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,046,000 after buying an additional 67,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.46.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH opened at $264.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.07. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 27.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

