Capital Analysts LLC Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Capital Analysts LLC decreased its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $293,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,480,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,234 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 20,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $80.78 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market cap of $40.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 119.55%. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

