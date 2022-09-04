Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,451 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 238.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 282.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.03. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 71.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAG. UBS Group upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

