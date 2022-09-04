BlackRock Inc. Reduces Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,370,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 464,261 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.07% of Parker-Hannifin worth $2,375,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $223,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 161,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PH. TheStreet lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin to $361.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $336.00 to $274.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.0 %

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,224 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.30, for a total value of $955,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $264.87 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $340.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.07.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.78%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

