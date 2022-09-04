BlackRock Inc. Has $2.52 Billion Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.09% of Cummins worth $2,522,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI opened at $212.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.82 and a 200-day moving average of $205.62. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $247.48. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total transaction of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

