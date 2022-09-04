BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 324,590 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 9.09% of Skyworks Solutions worth $1,950,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.9% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWKS. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $185.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 31.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

