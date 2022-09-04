BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,227,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261,227 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.08% of Rockwell Automation worth $2,584,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $238.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $354.99. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

