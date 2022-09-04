BlackRock, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.88 (NYSE:BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of 4.88 per share by the asset manager on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th.
BlackRock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. BlackRock has a payout ratio of 51.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect BlackRock to earn $37.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $19.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.5%.
BlackRock Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of BLK opened at $658.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $661.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $675.91. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 33.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $804.46.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 44,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $684.61, for a total transaction of $30,465,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,963,264.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,448 shares of company stock valued at $55,259,953 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 11.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
