Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,464 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.36% of Banner worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Banner by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banner by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banner by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,665,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BANR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Banner to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other Banner news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,250 shares of Banner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $78,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $50.02 and a 1 year high of $66.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its 200-day moving average is $58.85.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

