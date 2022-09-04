Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Takes Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Welltower by 7.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Welltower by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 11.8% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL opened at $75.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a PE ratio of 85.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.54. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.65). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 274.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price target on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.29.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

