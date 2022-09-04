Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Has $76.96 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 434,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,107 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $76,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 78.4% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 352,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,429,000 after buying an additional 21,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.89.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $162.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average of $174.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 65.79%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

