Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,117 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 145,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth about $339,000. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $275,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,192,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,488,000 after purchasing an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico acquired 1,200 shares of Alliant Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

LNT stock opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $54.20 and a 52 week high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNT shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.60.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

