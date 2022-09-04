Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.47% of Albemarle worth $2,194,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $500,283,000 after acquiring an additional 71,109 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Albemarle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,114,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Albemarle by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $278,676,000 after acquiring an additional 67,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 119,892 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 819,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $181,143,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ALB. StockNews.com upgraded Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Albemarle from $368.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Albemarle from $300.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $259.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 117.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $298.17.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 71.17%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

