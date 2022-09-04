Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock Position Lifted by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 368.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Airbnb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 181.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total value of $222,725.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 263,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,493,300.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $25,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,837,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,700 shares of company stock worth $88,666,140. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.71 and a 52-week high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $73.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.10 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.26 and a 200-day moving average of $130.99.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ABNB. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $195.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

