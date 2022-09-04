Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 132,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 9,421 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPG. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,238,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 493,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 80,357 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 108,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,934 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 35.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,699 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE VPG opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.03 and a 52 week high of $38.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $454.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Vishay Precision Group

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 6,300 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,926.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 336,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,247.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

