Acadian Asset Management LLC Raises Position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,095,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 624,452 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $4,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FINV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 65,821 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,021,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 581,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 153,702 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 330,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $4.65 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.70.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $5.33 to $5.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FinVolution Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

