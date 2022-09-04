Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 39,613 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 495,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,613 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $4,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Tilly’s by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

TLYS stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a market cap of $204.89 million, a PE ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). Tilly’s had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 30.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

TLYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,092.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

