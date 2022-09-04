Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,691,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 54,382 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Puma Biotechnology were worth $4,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 65.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 59,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Puma Biotechnology from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Insider Transactions at Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology Price Performance

In other news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $71,873.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,563. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael Patrick Miller sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total value of $88,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,745.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 90,423 shares of company stock valued at $259,897 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.58 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $117.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.66.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

