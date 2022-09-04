Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 877,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kamada were worth $4,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 2,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 35,580 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 307,831 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,826,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after purchasing an additional 542,636 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Kamada by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kamada from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kamada in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kamada Price Performance

Kamada Profile

Shares of NASDAQ:KMDA opened at $4.85 on Friday. Kamada Ltd. has a twelve month low of $4.22 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.92 million, a PE ratio of -18.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Kamada Ltd. provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers KAMRAB/KEDRAB for prophylaxis of rabies disease; CYTOGAM for prophylaxis of cytomegalovirus disease in kidney, lung, liver, pancreas, heart, and heart/lung transplant; WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD.

