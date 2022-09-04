Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4 Million Stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,308 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ScanSource were worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCSC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ScanSource by 21.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded ScanSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $69,732.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.43. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.47.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.06). ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 2.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

