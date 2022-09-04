Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Holdings in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 290,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,817 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ooma were worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on Ooma to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Ooma from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Ooma to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Ooma from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.67 million, a P/E ratio of -210.33 and a beta of 0.70. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $24.28.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service solution.

