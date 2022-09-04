Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.20 Million Stock Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,646 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of GMS by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 6.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GMS by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 54,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 87,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $46.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.43. GMS Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.10 and a 52-week high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.06.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GMS Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 93,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,542,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GMS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.33.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

