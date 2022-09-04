Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its position in Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,166 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elevate Credit were worth $4,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELVT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 54,932 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 923,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 129,879 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 251.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 151,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elevate Credit by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 357,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Stock Up 2.2 %

Elevate Credit stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $4.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $43.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Elevate Credit from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

