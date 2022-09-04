Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 9,392 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 117.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,392 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total value of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Wei Sun Christianson sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.52, for a total transaction of $276,165.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,720,331.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,301,423.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,168 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,264 in the last three months. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Several brokerages have commented on EL. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $342.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $325.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.65.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $248.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $88.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.39 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.61.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.81%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

