Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 1,316.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,777 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sensient Technologies Price Performance
NYSE SXT opened at $77.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $72.75 and a 1 year high of $106.32.
Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.46%.
Sensient Technologies Profile
Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.
