Acadian Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 378.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMPH opened at $28.91 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.56 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $123.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.17 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In related news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,813 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at $449,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,813 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $63,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at $449,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 18,386 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $642,590.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,776. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,935 shares of company stock worth $2,319,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

