9,930 Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Purchased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 50,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 448,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,359,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $620,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IHI opened at $50.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $47.24 and a 52 week high of $67.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.91.

