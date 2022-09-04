3,694 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. abrdn plc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 258,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,220,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 242,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,327,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,806,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $179.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.00.

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 1.9 %

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

CPT stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.69 and a 200 day moving average of $148.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $125.17 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

