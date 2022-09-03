Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,741 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 14,977 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,827 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:YUM opened at $112.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.25 and its 200 day moving average is $117.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.37 and a 52-week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

