Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 4,090 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,057,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,765,000 after purchasing an additional 131,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 133.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,558,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,676 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,197,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,693 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,093,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 17,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $22,880,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.43. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

