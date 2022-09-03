Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,490 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $651,354,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 33,516.7% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,957,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,836,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $346,845,000 after buying an additional 1,467,555 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.93.

Marvell Technology Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of -176.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.07 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares in the company, valued at $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marvell Technology

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

