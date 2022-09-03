Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 833.3% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $139.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

