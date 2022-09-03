SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.6% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 47.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 64.9% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $395.10 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $355.37 and a 52-week high of $763.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $416.13 and a 200 day moving average of $478.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($2.16). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.41, for a total value of $242,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $557.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $875.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $565.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $523.00 to $493.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.73.

SVB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.