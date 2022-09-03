PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,649 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 17,128 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 157.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $123.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.06 and a 12-month high of $177.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PPG shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of PPG Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

