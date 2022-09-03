PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,121 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in PACCAR by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 36,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 99,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $637,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares in the company, valued at $193,888.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.47 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average of $86.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.62.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.45%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

