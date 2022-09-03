Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Moderna were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its stake in Moderna by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Moderna by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MRNA. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.92.

Moderna Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $138.57 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.61 and a 1 year high of $464.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.51. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $28,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,146.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,624,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,780,413. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total transaction of $28,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,146.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 568,835 shares of company stock valued at $90,974,017 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

