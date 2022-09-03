Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 39,506 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,506 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WY. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% in the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WY shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of WY opened at $33.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average of $37.53. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $43.04.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 21.95%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $115,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,063.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

