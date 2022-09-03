Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 2,261 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

MTD opened at $1,195.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.12. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,082.78 and a 52-week high of $1,714.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,249.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1,290.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 799.34% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.10 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,298.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total transaction of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,777,085.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30 shares in the company, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,346.64, for a total value of $49,825.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,085.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,440 shares of company stock worth $27,465,861 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

