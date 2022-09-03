Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 16,838 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,838 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co increased its position in Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of YUM opened at $112.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.62. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.37 and a 52 week high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

